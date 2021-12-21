NEWS

Trial of actor Petros Filippidis set for March 2022

[Intime News]

Actor and director Petros Filippidis, who is facing rape charges, will be tried on March 18 of next year, a misdemeanours court ruled on Tuesday.

Filippidis is accused of raping an actress twice in 2008 and of attempting to rape two more colleagues in 2010 and 2014. Two of the acts took place in his dressing room, while the third in his car, following a professional appointment with a female actress who was looking for work.

He has rejected all charges, saying the women turned against him “for publicity reasons.”

Filippidis has been detained since July, after judges ruled that he could repeat the offenses if released, given “his long period of action, from 2008 to 2014 inclusive,” during which “he appears to have taken advantage of his position as director, theater director and person in power.”

 

