Pharmacist issued over 2,000 bogus rapid test results

Anticorruption officials have filed a report to prosecutor after an inspection of a pharmacy found that its owner had issued over 2,000 bogus rapid test results.

Inspectors from the National Transparency Authority, in collaboration with officers from the Financial Police Directorate, established that there was no corresponding test number for 2,198 tests uploaded to the National Covid-19 Patient Registry.

The pharmacist subsequently submitted invoices for the purchase of a brand of test that, however, was not being sold at the time by the alleged supplier.

In addition to informing the prosecutor, the inspectors have also informed the Independent Public Revenue Authority over possible tax violations.

