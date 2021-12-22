NEWS

Turkey’s domestic Covid-19 vaccine receives emergency use authorization

turkey-s-domestic-covid-19-vaccine-receives-emergency-use-authorization
[AP]

Turkey’s domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine, Turkovac, has received emergency use authorization by Turkish authorities and will be open to use from next weekend, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

Turkey began developing Turkovac this year, but the launch date for the vaccine has been beset by delays. President Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey would make the shot available globally.

Turkey has already administered more than 125 million doses of vaccines using shots developed by China’s Sinovac and by Pfizer/BioNTech, with more than 51 million having received two doses of the vaccines. It has also begun administering boosters shots.

Koca was speaking at the vaccine’s manufacturing facility in the southeastern province of Sanlirufa.

Turkey’s daily infection numbers have hovered around 20,000, while the daily death toll remains near 200. [Reuters]

Turkey Vaccine Coronavirus
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Turkey closes borders to five countries due to new Covid-19 variant

turkey-summons-greek-envoy-over-galatasaray-pcr-test-row
NEWS

Turkey summons Greek envoy over Galatasaray PCR test row

turkey-reports-three-cases-of-delta-plus-coronavirus-variant
NEWS

Turkey reports three cases of Delta Plus coronavirus variant

mitsotakis-turkey-must-be-consistent-in-de-escalating-east-med-tensions
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Turkey must be consistent in de-escalating East Med tensions

Customers enjoy their dinner specially constructed domes to ensure social distancing as a way to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, at a restaurant in Istanbul, Monday. [AP]
NEWS

Turkey could lose 500,000 tourists due to Russia flight restrictions

chinese-vaccine-shipment-arrives-in-turkey
NEWS

Chinese vaccine shipment arrives in Turkey