Municipality of Athens cancels Christmas Eve event due to Covid
The municipality of Athens cancelled an event on the city’s main Kotzia square due to the risk of Covid-19 infections.
“With sense of responsibility and due to the increase of Covid-19 infections, the municipality of Athens decided the cancellation of the event Christmas Eve-The Night of the Wishes to remain safe over the holidays and with the wish that next year we will be all together again,” the municipality said in an announcement on Wednesday.