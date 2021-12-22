NEWS

Municipality of Athens cancels Christmas Eve event due to Covid

municipality-of-athens-cancels-christmas-eve-event-due-to-covid
[Intime News]

The municipality of Athens cancelled an event on the city’s main Kotzia square due to the risk of Covid-19 infections.

“With sense of responsibility and due to the increase of Covid-19 infections, the municipality of Athens decided the cancellation of the event Christmas Eve-The Night of the Wishes to remain safe over the holidays and with the wish that next year we will be all together again,” the municipality said in an announcement on Wednesday.

 

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Turkey’s domestic Covid-19 vaccine receives emergency use authorization

[InTime News]
NEWS

Tsipras reiterates call for early elections

astrazeneca-oxford-aim-to-produce-omicron-targeted-vaccine
NEWS

AstraZeneca, Oxford aim to produce Omicron-targeted vaccine

[AP]
NEWS

Milder rules for New Year’s Eve revelry

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Plans to delay the spread of Omicron

[Reuters/Stevo Vasiljevic]
NEWS

Total number of deaths in Greece surpasses 20,000