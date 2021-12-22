grace-period-extended-for-unvaxxinated-healthcare-staff

Unvaxxinated healthcare staff in the national healthcare system (ESY) will have another three months to reconsider their stance before being terminated, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said in parliament on Thursday.

Up to now, doctors and nurses in the ESY who refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus were suspended without pay and given three months to change their minds before being terminated.

On Wednesday, Plevris clarified that the measures will be extended for another three months, to March 31, 2022 before they lose their jobs.

“The pandemic’s development shows that the suspension measure should be extended to March 31,2022. The measure will be re-evaluated then and [the government] is seriously examining making it obligatory for those offering their services to the ESY. They must decide within this three-month period. They must be vaccinated as long as the pandemic lasts,” he told lawmakers.

“We are considering not giving another extension to the suspension and they [the unvaxxinated] will not be able to offer their services [to the ESY]. That is clear,” he added.