covid-infections-ease-to-5-641

Health authorities reported 5,641 new Covid infections in Greece in their daily bulletin on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to ε 1,049,936.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reported 69 deaths, raising the overall number of fatalities to 20,126.

There are currently 665 patients on ventilators in ICUs across Greece, versus 661 the day before.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, had the greatest number of new cases with 2,307, with the northern port city of Thessaloniki coming in second with 776.