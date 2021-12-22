Ex-TV show host arrested for ‘revenge porn’ videos

Former TV show co-host Stathis Panagiotopoulos was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for posting “revenge porn” videos of former girlfriends online.

Panagiotopoulos went to Thessaloniki police headquarters, accompanied by his lawyer, to surrender to the Electronic Crimes Prosecution Division.

A former girlfriend of Panagiotopoulos’ had sued him on Monday for posting a video with “erotic content” on several online porn sites. The woman was not the first to come out; another former girlfriend had accused him of the same crime and Panagiotopulos had been fired from the “Radio Arvyla” talk show hosted on ANT1 TV.

His co-hosts of 14 years have also accused him of “material and moral damage” to the show.

Lawyer Apostolos Lytras, who represents one of Panagiotopoulos’ accusers, told media that seven more erotic videos of seven other former girlfriends are online and urged the victims to come forward.

Following his arrest, police were expected to search his residences, the primary one in Thessaloniki and a holiday home on the island of Alonnisos, for incriminating evidence.

There is also the question of whether Panagiotopoulos profited from posting the videos. If he has made at least 120,000 euros, the charge – violation of personal data – would be upgraded to a felony.