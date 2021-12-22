NEWS

Service pistol located during drug raid

service-pistol-located-during-drug-raid
[InTime News]

Two pistols were confiscated by police officers during a drug raid in the Athens suburb of Zephyri on Wednesday, one of which had been stolen from a police officer’s apartment in August. Investigations are ongoing.

A photo of the service pistol had been circulated on social media on the same day local gangs had posted a video with members shooting several guns in the air. It is unclear yet if the two pistols were used in the video.

The house’s inhabitants have been taken to the Attica General Police Headquarters in central Athens for further identification.

Crime
READ MORE
ex-tv-show-host-arrested-for-revenge-porn-videos
NEWS

Ex-TV show host arrested for ‘revenge porn’ videos

authorities-seize-60-million-of-contraband-cigarettes-in-piraeus
NEWS

Authorities seize 60 million of contraband cigarettes in Piraeus

violent-incidents-on-the-rise-at-schools-in-greece
NEWS

Violent incidents on the rise at schools in Greece

[Intime News]
NEWS

Trial of actor Petros Filippidis set for March 2022

seven-charged-in-bogus-disability-certificates-ring
NEWS

Seven charged in bogus disability certificates ring

man-remanded-for-attempted-murder-and-rape-of-girlfriend
NEWS

Man remanded for attempted murder and rape of girlfriend