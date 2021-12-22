service-pistol-located-during-drug-raid

Two pistols were confiscated by police officers during a drug raid in the Athens suburb of Zephyri on Wednesday, one of which had been stolen from a police officer’s apartment in August. Investigations are ongoing.

A photo of the service pistol had been circulated on social media on the same day local gangs had posted a video with members shooting several guns in the air. It is unclear yet if the two pistols were used in the video.

The house’s inhabitants have been taken to the Attica General Police Headquarters in central Athens for further identification.