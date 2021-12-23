id-to-be-incorporated-in-covid-free-wallet

Elements of the Greek police identity card will be incorporated in the Covid free application to make it easier to verify the identify of the holder of a vaccination certificate, a minister has said.

The Covid Free GR app for mobile phones and tablets is aimed at making it easier for citizens to display proof of immunity when entering a store or an indoor venue that does not cater to unvaccinated patrons.

Speaking to Parliament on Wednesday, Deputy Digital Governance Minister Theodoros Livanios said the personal details that will be stored in the Covid free app will be the photograph, the name and date of birth.

“We have all noticed that when we go to a store, according to the measures that exist against the spread of the coronavirus, together with the certificate that we have on our mobile phone or in paper form, they ask us for the identity to see if the name coincides with the person who wants to enter a store,” he told lawmakers.

“In a few days,” he continued, these details will be incorporated in the app so that people will only be required to show one certificate to enter a Covid free space.