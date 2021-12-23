one-more-man-rescued-after-sinking-of-migrant-vessel

One more man missing after the sinking of an inflatable dinghy carrying an unknown number of migrants was rescued from the sea south of Folegandros by a vessel sailing in the area late on Wednesday.

The rescued man was transferred to a Coast Guard patrol boat and taken to Santorini.

The coast guard said Wednesday that 12 people, all believed to be from Iraq, were rescued 180 kilometers southeast of Athens. The 11 men and one woman were taken to a hospital on the nearby island of Santorini as a precaution.

The bodies of three unidentified men were recovered from the sea.

The survivors said they had been on a larger boat that took on water and sank overnight. Most said there were originally 32 people on the boat, but one told authorities there were about 50.

[Kathimerini, AP]