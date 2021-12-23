NEWS

Four boys removed from orphanage in abuse probe

Deputy Minister for Social Affairs Domna Michailidou on Thursday confirmed that four boys between the ages of 7 and 11 have been removed from an Athens orphanage and are being evaluated by experts following a complaint of sexual abuse from staff members.

Speaking to ANT1 TV, the deputy minister said that she had filed a request for an official investigation with the Athens Prosecutor’s Office and frozen state funding to the institution after receiving a written complain from three people with ties to the orphanage, claiming that boys aged 7 to 11 were being forced by female staff members to perform sexual and violent acts on each other.

She said that a team of experts was sent to the unnamed orphanage on Wednesday to examine the children at the facility, adding that four boys have been put in the care of a hospital while the investigation continues.

[InTime News]
[Paul Sancya/AP]
[Intime News]
[Intime News]
[Intime News]
