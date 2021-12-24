Weather warming up for Christmas, but clouds bringing showers

Skies will be clear for most of the day in most of Greece on Friday, with a few scattered showers forecast for the islands of the Ionian and the western mainland, the National Weather Service (EMY) has reported.

There will be a sharp chill in the air, however, especially in areas such as Western Macedonia and Thrace, where lows will drop to -7 degrees Celsius in parts, and daytime will stay in the 6-7C range.

Athens will see a light scattering of clouds and seasonal temperatures of between 4 and 14 Celsius, while Thessaloniki will start the day with some fog and lows of -2C, with temperatures rising to highs of 10C as the day progresses.

Skies over the islands of the Aegean will be slightly overcast, with temperatures reaching 17C in the Dodecanese and winds not surpassing 5 on the Beaufort scale.

Denser clouds on Christmas Day will bring more showers stretching from west to east, along with storms in the northwest.

Temperatures will inch up, however, reaching 17 degrees Celsius in central Greece and most of the Peloponnese, and 18C on the Aegean islands, which will, however, see an uptick in winds, reaching 6 on the Beaufort scale.