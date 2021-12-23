New cases shoot up again, with daily death toll at 71

New coronavirus cases shot up again on Thursday to 6,667 from 5,461 a day earlier, while fatalities also rose in the 24-period to 71 from 69, taking Greece’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 20,198.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said 655 Covid-19 patients were on ventilators on Thursday, of which 548 (or 83.7%) are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

The bulk of Thursday’s new cases were in Attica, which accounted for 2,625 of the 6,667, with Thessaloniki reporting 903 new cases.

The rise in new cases comes as the Greek government announced new restrictions for the holiday season.