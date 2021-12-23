greece-registers-33-confirmed-cases-of-omicron

Health authorities have announced 33 confirmed cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Greece on Thursday, with 18 cases found on the island of Crete. The head of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) Theoklis Zaoutis also stated that there are a further 98 cases being investigated.

“Our goal is to contain the spread,” said Zaoutis, before adding that the Omicron patients have displayed mild symptoms for an average of three days. He noted that two people have been hospitalized, without severe complications.