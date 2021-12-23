police-gearing-up-for-intensive-checks-ahead-of-holiday-season

The Hellenic Police is gearing up on Thursday to intensify its checks to ensure all pandemic measures are adhered to. On Wednesday, Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos met with police chiefs from across Greece to ensure that they are ready to adequately carry out their task.

“The next 15 days are critical for the whole of Greece,” the minister stressed, and added that “the police must guarantee the safety and wellbeing of all citizens.” Over 10,000 police officers have been tasked with conducting widespread tests, with a particular emphasis on nightclubs and bars.

The police officers will be joined by other government employees from relevant departments to check whether businesses are adhering to the measures, including checking for vaccination certificates and the use of masks. If businesses have failed to do so, the minister called on officers to impose the appropriate fines and penalties.

Starting Friday, masks will be mandatory in all indoor and outdoor spaces and the police will concentrate their efforts onensuring citizens are complying, especially in busy places with a high concentration of people like marketplaces, airports, and buses.