New cases jump again to reach 7,665, with deaths at 94

After easing briefly at the start of the month, new coronavirus cases have been climbing again, reaching 7,665 in the 24-hour period on Friday. Fatalities were also high at 94, taking Greece’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 20,292.

In the meantime, 624 Covid-19 patients are in intensive care. Their average age is 63 years old and nearly 80% have underlying health problems or are aged 70 and above. Moreover, 84% are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

Hospital admissions came to 342 in the 24-hour period, up nearly 10% from the day before, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its bulletin.