NEWS COVID BULLETIN

New cases jump again to reach 7,665, with deaths at 94

[Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

After easing briefly at the start of the month, new coronavirus cases have been climbing again, reaching 7,665 in the 24-hour period on Friday. Fatalities were also high at 94, taking Greece’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 20,292.

In the meantime, 624 Covid-19 patients are in intensive care. Their average age is 63 years old and nearly 80% have underlying health problems or are aged 70 and above. Moreover, 84% are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

Hospital admissions came to 342 in the 24-hour period, up nearly 10% from the day before, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its bulletin.

