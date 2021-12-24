NEWS

Central Greece governor tests positive for Covid

central-greece-governor-tests-positive-for-covid

The Regional Governor for Central Greece, Fanis Spanos, announced Friday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Spanos said he is experiencing mild symptoms that resemble a cold, noting that he is double vaccinated against the virus and was days away from the third dose. 

“I know those of you who have not been vaccinated at all are probably reluctant to do so. But now that I have a personal experience, I have to say it: Reconsider, ignoring any prejudices, phobias, or other unscientific approaches,” he said on a Facebook account. 

“And those of you who have not booked a third dose, do it quickly,” he added.

Coronavirus
[Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]
Thousands of people flocked to downtown Athens for some last-minute Christmas shopping on Friday. [Dimitris Peristeris/InTime News]
Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos prepares a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19, for Maria Georgiopoulou at her home in Athens, Wednesday. [AP]
