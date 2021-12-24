greece-condemns-deployment-of-wagner-group-mercenaries-in-mali

The Greek Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the deployment of mercenary troops from the Wagner group in Mali, whom the European Union has accused of human rights violations and destabilization actions.

“We condemn the deployment of the Wagner mercenaries group in Mali that will aggravate the security situation in the Sahel and in West Africa and will have negative consequences for their people,” the ministry said in a series of tweets in French.

The European Union, it noted, has adopted restrictive measures against the group, “which is implicated in grave violations of human rights and destabilizing actions in the countries of its operation.”

Greece and its partners in the international Coalition for the Sahel “will continue to work towards the security, stability and development of Mali and the Sahel,” it underlined.