NEWS

Greece condemns deployment of Wagner group mercenaries in Mali

greece-condemns-deployment-of-wagner-group-mercenaries-in-mali

The Greek Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the deployment of mercenary troops from the Wagner group in Mali, whom the European Union has accused of human rights violations and destabilization actions.

“We condemn the deployment of the Wagner mercenaries group in Mali that will aggravate the security situation in the Sahel and in West Africa and will have negative consequences for their people,” the ministry said in a series of tweets in French.

The European Union, it noted, has adopted restrictive measures against the group, “which is implicated in grave violations of human rights and destabilizing actions in the countries of its operation.”

Greece and its partners in the international Coalition for the Sahel “will continue to work towards the security, stability and development of Mali and the Sahel,” it underlined.

 

Diplomacy
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Mitsotakis holds telephone call with Russian counterpart

eu-foreign-affairs-chief-urges-turkey-to-sign-unclos
NEWS

EU foreign affairs chief urges Turkey to sign UNCLOS

From left to right, Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Deputy Minister of Finance of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovacevski, and North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev pose for the photographers after the
NEWS

Three Western Balkan countries deepen economic ties at summit

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, speaks during joint press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov after their meeting in Sofia, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Mitsotakis is paying his first visit to Bulgaria and this is also the first official visit Bulgaria's new prime minister hosts. [Valentina Petrova/AP]
NEWS

Greek, Bulgarian PMs talk regional stability, energy

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, speaks during joint press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov after their meeting in Sofia, Monday [AP]
NEWS

Bulgaria, Greece talk energy cooperation, regional stability

greek-pm-urges-turkey-to-end-provocations
NEWS

Greek PM urges Turkey to end provocations