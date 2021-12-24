city-of-athens-to-offer-festive-meals-to-the-homeless-over-the-holidays

Τhe Municipality of Athens said Friday it would offer 1,200 festive dinners each day on Christmas Eve, Christmas day, on New Year’s Eve and on January 1 to the homeless or people staying in homeless shelters run by municipality or other bodies.

Each meal will include a main dish, starters, Christmas sweets and soft drinks.

The municipality also said it has distributed food, gifts for children and other essential goods to thousands of households living in poverty.