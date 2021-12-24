City of Athens to offer festive meals to the homeless over the holidays
Τhe Municipality of Athens said Friday it would offer 1,200 festive dinners each day on Christmas Eve, Christmas day, on New Year’s Eve and on January 1 to the homeless or people staying in homeless shelters run by municipality or other bodies.
Each meal will include a main dish, starters, Christmas sweets and soft drinks.
The municipality also said it has distributed food, gifts for children and other essential goods to thousands of households living in poverty.