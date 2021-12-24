Putin wishes ‘peace and prosperity’ to Greeks in letter to PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished “peace and prosperity to our friends, the Greek people” in a letter to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday.

Putin noted the special successful start to the Year of Russia-Greece History, under the auspices of the two leaders, and noted the symbolism that several of the events include celebrate the centennial of the Greek Revolution, to which Russia contributed.

In his letter, the Russian leader also noted his meeting with Mitsotakis in Sochi this month and said it confirmed the good opportunities of expanding the mutually beneficial collaboration of the two countries.

[AMNA]