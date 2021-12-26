embassy-of-israel-in-athens-releases-statement-honoring-papoulias

The Embassy of Israel in Athens released a statement on Sunday commemorating former president, Karolos Papoulias. In particular, the statement highlighted and praised the role of Papoulias in improving the relations between the two countries.

“His life represents Greek modern history and is intertwined with the Greek nation’s struggle for freedom and democracy,” it read, and added that “we remember his visit to Jerusalem, the first ever visit of a Greek Foreign Minister to Israel and President Papoulias hosting the first visit of an Israeli President to Greece.”