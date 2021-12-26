Coronavirus: 4,036 new cases, 79 deaths

New cases of the coronavirus decreased, as usual, Sunday, but deaths rose sharply and intubations increased somewhat, health authorities announced.

The number of new Covid infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday was 4,036 from 6,590 the day before. There were also 79 deaths, up from 58 Saturday and 624 patients on ventilators, up from 617 Saturday, but down from 662 last Sunday.

A total of 67,737 tests were administered, down from 434,719 the previous 24-hour period, with 5.95% turning positive (1.51% Saturday).

The median age of the last batch of cases was 38 and that of fatalities 78, authorities said. The median age of patients on ventilators is 62.

The Attica region, which includes the capital, Athens, had the highest number of cases (1,803), followed by Thessaloniki (474).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,074,869 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 20,429 fatalities.