5.2-magnitude quake jolts Southern Aegean islands

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake has jolted southern Greek islands, but no damage or casualties have been reported so far.

The tremor struck at 5.15 p.m. east of the island of Crete and at the depth of 9 kilometers, the Institute of Geodynamics reported in Athens.

The earthquake was felt in Crete and the islands of Karpathos, Kassos, Rhodes and Santorini, according to local media reports.

An unrelated 4.0-magnitude tremor occurred at 6.14 p.m. at the mountains west of Athens, 27 kilometers northeast of the city of Corinth, the Institute of Geodynamics reported. The depth was 16.7 kilometers.

Tremors of that magnitude are not uncommon in Greece, which lies close to a meeting point between the African and Eurasian tectonic plates.

[AP/Kathimerini]