NEWS

Experts mulling teleworking, restrictions in entertainment as Omicron spreads

experts-mulling-teleworking-restrictions-in-entertainment-as-omicron-spreads

The Greek committee of experts advising the government is expected to recommend additional measures to contain the spread of the Omicron variant when it meets on Monday.

The options being considered include reintroducing teleworking to 50% in the private and public sector, earlier closing times for the catering and entertainment venues (at 11 p.m. or midnight), banning standing customers and music in restaurants and bars and restricting the number of spectators in sports matches or banning them completely. 

Last week, ahead of Christmas, the government cancelled open-air events and imposed the wearing of masks in both outdoor and indoor areas. 

According to sources, health authorities have reported a tenfold increease in the presence of the Omicron variant in Attica’s sewage in the last four days.

 

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Laurent Gillieron/EPA]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 4,036 new cases, 79 deaths

[InTime News]
NEWS

Education minister rules out remote teaching

coronavirus-6-590-new-cases-58-deaths
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 6,590 new cases, 58 deaths

[File Photo]
NEWS

Minister vows big fines for face mask price-gouging

[Intime News]
NEWS

Health Minister: No room for interventions in monoclonal antibody treatments

[InTime News]
NEWS

Rising amounts of Omicron variant in Thessaloniki sewage