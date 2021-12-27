Experts mulling teleworking, restrictions in entertainment as Omicron spreads

The Greek committee of experts advising the government is expected to recommend additional measures to contain the spread of the Omicron variant when it meets on Monday.

The options being considered include reintroducing teleworking to 50% in the private and public sector, earlier closing times for the catering and entertainment venues (at 11 p.m. or midnight), banning standing customers and music in restaurants and bars and restricting the number of spectators in sports matches or banning them completely.

Last week, ahead of Christmas, the government cancelled open-air events and imposed the wearing of masks in both outdoor and indoor areas.

According to sources, health authorities have reported a tenfold increease in the presence of the Omicron variant in Attica’s sewage in the last four days.