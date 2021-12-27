NEWS

Greek wanted in Germany for money laundering arrested in Thessaloniki

greek-wanted-in-germany-for-money-laundering-arrested-in-thessaloniki

A 36-year-old Greek national was arrested in Thessaloniki on Sunday on a European warrant over charges of fraud and money laundering.

The man is wanted in Germany for crimes allegedly perpetrated between 2016 and 2019.

The suspect resisted strongly his arrest injuring one officer who was treated for light injuries at a local hospital. He was expected to appear before a prosecutor on Monday.

The police operation was a coordinated action between Greek law enforcement in the northern port city, the local SIRENE Bureau and German authorities.

Crime
