government-announces-mid-level-reshuffle-aiming-to-support-new-priorities

The Greek government replaced or moved 13 general and special secretaries and created posts for three new ones in an unexpected mid-level reshuffle announced Monday.

According to government officials, the proposed changes are aimed at promoting specific government priorities, such as issues relating to employment, forest protection, and monitoring international trends in public policy-making.

The general secretary for anti-crime policy, Sofia Nikolaou, was replaced with Konstantinos Papathanasiou; general secretary for tourism policy and development, Viki Loizou, is replaced by Olympia Anastassopoulou and general secretary for tax policy and public property, Athena Kalyva, is replaced by Manolis Mastromanolis.

Nikolaou, Loizou and Kalyva are stepping down as they have expressed the desire to run for office in the future, government sources said.

In other changes, Dimitris Galamatis replaces Giannis Mastrogeorgiou

as general secretary for communication and information.The latter is appointed special secretariat for foresight prospects.

Irini Agapidaki moves from the special secretariat for the protection of unaccompanied minors to the general secretariat of public health to replace Panagiotis Prezerakos; Agapidaki will in turn be replaced by Iraklis Moscoff in the secretariat for the protection of unaccompanied minors.

At the general secretariat for natural environment and water, Petros Varelidis replaces Konstantinos Aravosis, who will head the newly created general secretariat for forests; Anna Stratinaki becomes the general secretary of labor relations; Eleni Gioti the new general Secretary for employment enhancement; Marialena Athanasopoulou replaces Fotis Kourmousis in the special secretariat for private debt management; and Panagiotis Alexopoulos will head the new special secretariat for financial audits.