new-measures-against-covid-to-be-announced-on-monday

Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris is expected to announce new measures to contain the spread of the Omicron variant on Monday afternoon.

Speaking to broadcaster ANT1 earlier in the day, Plevris had left open the date for the announcement of any new measures, but added that their implementation could be introduced earlier that the New Year, as initially planned.

Meanwhile, the committee of experts advising the government which was meeting on Monday is expected to recommend reintroducing teleworking to 50% in the private and public sector, earlier closing times for the catering and entertainment venues (at 11 p.m. or midnight), banning standing customers and music in restaurants and bars and restricting the number of spectators in sports matches or banning them completely.