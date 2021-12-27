PM: Experts will determine timing of new restrictions

The expert panel advising the government on the pandemic will determine the time when any new restrictions to halt the spread of the Omicron variant will be introduced, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday.

“The time will be determined by them. The initial assessment was that we would need to take action after the New Year, but we are waiting for their own recommendations so that we can slow down – as long as possible – the spread of Omicron,” Mitsotakis told President Katerina Sakellaropoulou during a regular meeting on Monday.

“We are coming out of the fourth wave, we must be careful and take the necessary measures that the experts will indicate,” he added.