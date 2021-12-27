former-tv-host-remanded-as-third-lawsuit-is-filed

Former TV presenter Stathis Panagiotopoulos will remain jailed until Tuesday when he is expected to appear before an investigative magistrate in connection with a third lawsuit filed against him on Monday by a former partner for uploading nude photos and videos of her without her consent.

The 58-year-old was given a day to present his testimony on the new charges.

Earlier in the day, he was temporarily released on a 30,000-euro bail after completing his testimony about a similar case concerning published erotic material. Panagiotopoulos was also banned from leaving the country and will have to appear at his local police station.

The ongoing investigation on the former TV host involves the police cybercrime unit which is called upon to establish how many videos have been uploaded by him and whether he earned money from it.

His lawyer, Giorgos Dakouras, said his client has apologized for his actions having realized “his huge mistake.”

According to Dakouras, the videos that concern the second case were not posted by Panagiotopoulos who, since the beginning of 2019, has not been involved in such activities.

Panagiotopoulos, a co-host on the popular “Radio Arvyla” show, was sacked two weeks ago and his three former colleagues have filed a lawsuit against him seeking “redress for moral and material damages” suffered by themselves and the show due to his actions.