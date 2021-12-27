NEWS

Over 16 firms under investigation for face-mask price gouging

Market inspectors are examining more than 16 online and brick-and-mortar stores for alleged price gouging in KN95 and FFP2 and protective masks, after the government announced that the use of enhanced protection masks was mandatory last week.

The General Secretariat of Trade and Consumer Protection of the Ministry of Development and Investment said on Monday that there were case of marked price increases in personal protection and personal hygiene products, mainly FFP2 and N95 protection masks.

It said that businesses found to be engaged in price gouging by taking advantage of consumers’ need to protect themselves from the further spread of Covid-19 could face fines of up to €1 million.

Allegations of price gouging can be reported by calling 1520 or emailing [email protected] or [email protected]. [AMNA]

