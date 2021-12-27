Covid: record number of 9,284 new cases

Health authorities announced 9,284 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday, a record number that is more than double Sunday’s figure of 4,036.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 66 deaths, down from 79 on the previous day.

There were 629 patients on ventilators, five more than on Sunday. Of the total intubated, 84.74% are unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,084,153 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 20,496 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.2 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

Of the 9,284 new cases, 11 were detected at entry points to the county.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 192 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,838 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 38 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78.