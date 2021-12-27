gov-t-announces-new-covid-restrictions-for-january-3-16

Entertainment venues must close by midnight and half of employees in the public and public sectors will have to work from home, according to new measures announced by the government on Monday to contain the spread of the Omicron variant.

The measures, which will be in force from January 3-16, were announced by Health Minister Thanos Plevris, following the suggestions of the committee of experts.

The measures will make the use of increased protection facemasks (KN95/FFP2) or double masks mandatory in supermarkets, public transport and for catering staff.

Entertainment venues will have to close by 12 midnight. Standing customers will not be allowed and a maximum of six people may share a table. If a venue is found to be violating measures, music performances will be brought to a halt.

In sporting stadiums, admissions will be limited to 10% of the general capacity, with a cap on 1,000-2,000 spectators. Violations will result in events being held behind closed doors.

Visits to retirement homes will be limited to those who have performed a PCR text within the previous 48 hours.

In the workplace, half of staff will have to telework and staggered shifts will be re-introduced, with the exact percentage will be determined according to the line of work.

In schools, all student trips will be suspended until further notice. An additional meeting will take place in the coming days to deal with the education sector.

Greece registered a record number of 9,284 new coronavirus infections on Monday.