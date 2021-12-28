criteria-broadened-for-monoclonal-antibody-treatment

The Health Ministry has made it easier for more people to benefit from potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for Covid-19, broadening the criteria of eligibility to all patients over the age of 65 and those with more common health problems such as obesity and diabetes.

Greece acquired 2,000 such treatments in late November and by yesterday afternoon had administered them to 190 patients. There are an additional 230 requests pending approval from the relevant committee.

Any doctor treating a Covid-19 patient can apply for the treatment, regardless of expertise, as long as the result of a negative PCR test is appended to the online application.

The treatment is believed to lower the chances of becoming seriously ill from Covid-19 by as much as 80% in some cases. It was initially reserved for patients with serious conditions like chronic renal, liver, heart and lung disease.