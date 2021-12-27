Belharra frigate contract expected in Parliament in Jan, Defense Minister says

The agreement for the procurement of three French Belharra frigates is expected to be tabled in Parliament in January 2022, National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said on Monday.

The minister said the first six Rafale jets were also expected to be delivered the same month, possibly on January 19.

Speaking to the media, Panagiotopoulos said Greece had requested that Greek defense companies be included in the frigate-building process, adding that two of the frigates will be ready by 2025.

The Greek Navy has been allocated €5 billion, he said. Of this, €3 billion will go to the Belharra procurement, €1.5 billion will be allocated to acquire four corvettes and nearly half a billion euros will be used for the upgrade of MEKO frigates.

The ministry is also currently reviewing a proposal by Israel to the Greek Air Force for the maintenance of three of its C-130 aircraft.

Panagiotopoulos noted that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the White House possibly in February 2022. Exploratory talks with Turkey continue, he added, and the next meeting on confidence-building measures with Turkey is expected to take place in March.

The briefing was also attended by the Armed Forces chiefs of staff. [AMNA]