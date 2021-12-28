more-covid-vaccines-available-for-youngsters

An additional 120,000 vaccine appointments for children aged 5 to 11 years old have opened up on the government’s emvolio.gov.gr platform, the Health Ministry has said.

The additional appointments were made possible by the purchase of a new batch of vaccines developed for young children by Pfizer. The shipment is expected to arrive in Greece on January 3, the ministry’s general secretary for primary healthcare, Marios Themistokelous, told a news conference.

He added that some 15,000 children in that age group had already been vaccinated by Monday afternoon and that around 40,000 appointments had been booked.