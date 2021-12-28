police-seek-witnesses-after-girl-killed-in-hit-and-run

Police in West Attica are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a hit-and-run on the national highway resulted in the death of a girl whose identity remains unknown.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the police said that an “unidentified female minor” was hit shortly before midnight on Monday night while walking along or crossing the Corinth-Athens highway in the direction of the capital, near the oil distilleries of Aspropyrgos.

She was reportedly hit by more than one car.

The announcement described her as having dark hair and wearing dark grey sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt and pink sneakers at the time of the accident.

Anyone with information on the girl’s identity and movements or who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to communicate with the West Attica Traffic Police on tel 210.556.5530, 210.554.6930 and 210.556.5541.