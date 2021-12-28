NEWS

Greece mulling shorter recommended Covid isolation 

greece-mulling-shorter-recommended-covid-isolation
[George Vitsaras/EPA]

Greece’s Health Ministry is considering shortening the recommended time that people should isolate when they’ve tested positive for Covid-19 to five days from the current 10, if they are not showing any symptoms, following the example of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The information was confirmed by Health Minister Thanos Plevris who said that after the five days authorities will probably recommend wearing a mask around others for at least five more days.

He said if the panel of experts advising the government on the pandemic recommends it, the government will accept it.

