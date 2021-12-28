greece-sets-pandemic-record-for-new-cases-with-whopping-21-657

Greece on Tuesday announced the highest ever number of new coronavirus infections with 24-hour data showing they soared to a whopping 21,657, the first time authorities report a five-digit number.

The previous record was set just a day before, with 9,284 new cases.

Of the new infections, 9,882 were reported in Attica and 2,665 in Thessaloniki.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 60 deaths, down from 66 on the previous day. There were 629 patients on ventilators, same as on Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,105,885 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 20,557 fatalities.