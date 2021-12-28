NEWS

Experts recommend shorter Covid isolation

experts-recommend-shorter-covid-isolation
A woman wearing a protective face mask stands outside a store amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

Greece’s panel of experts advising the government on the pandemic recommended on Tuesday shortening the required time that people should isolate when they’ve tested positive for Covid-19 to five days from the current 10, if they are not showing any symptoms.

During its meeting, the committee discussed the example of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which issued the same guideline this week.

After the five days, they will be required to wear a mask around others for at least five more days.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said earlier in the day that he would accept the change if the experts advised it.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
greece-sets-pandemic-record-for-new-cases-with-whopping-21-657
NEWS

Greece sets pandemic record for new cases with whopping 21,657

[George Vitsaras/EPA]
NEWS

Greece mulling shorter recommended Covid isolation 

covid-free-wallet-goes-into-operation
NEWS

‘Covid Free Wallet’ goes into operation

[InTime News]
COVID MEASURES

New record in cases proves pandemic far from over, prompts restrictions

[InTime News]
NEWS

Criteria broadened for monoclonal antibody treatment

[InTime News]
NEWS

Gov’t announces new Covid restrictions for January 3-16