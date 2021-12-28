experts-recommend-shorter-covid-isolation

Greece’s panel of experts advising the government on the pandemic recommended on Tuesday shortening the required time that people should isolate when they’ve tested positive for Covid-19 to five days from the current 10, if they are not showing any symptoms.

During its meeting, the committee discussed the example of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which issued the same guideline this week.

After the five days, they will be required to wear a mask around others for at least five more days.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said earlier in the day that he would accept the change if the experts advised it.