trapper-to-stand-trial-for-firearm-and-drug-offenses

The trapper who goes by the stage name Yung Light is to face criminal charges for the illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of weapons and violation of the law on drugs, a prosecutor ordered on Tuesday.

The performer (26) was arrested after a search of his home, prompted by a social media post, uncovered illegal narcotics and weapons.

The search came after the performer posted a video on social media showing him partying while having three guns tucked into his belt.

Officers did not find any guns during the search, but they did find bullets and a large knife, as well as an ax that had no apparent practical use. A sign bearing the emblem of a unit of the Greek police was also found.

When taken in for questioning over the weapons in the video, the musician reportedly told police they were stage props used in an earlier video clip that had been filmed at a club in downtown Athens.

His manager, who was also arrested, is also to face trial on similar charges.

Trap is a sub-genre of hip-hop known for explicit lyrics and imagery that has gained widespread popularity among youngsters in Greece in recent years.