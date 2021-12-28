Androulakis: Gov’t ‘prevarication is catastrophic’

The leader of PASOK and the Movement for Change, Nikos Androulakis, criticized the government on Tuesday for backing down for political reasons from taking the necessary measures to deal with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

“In the last month, European governments have been taking effective measures to limit the Omicron variant in order to avoid the closure of the economy, adapting to developments.

“On the contrary, the decisions of the Greek government and the time it takes are determined by the political cost and appearances.”

Androulakis said that measures had been announced by the government before the holidays, only to be revoked by the prime minister himself. Then new ones measures were announced but their implementation was postponed for a week. And a day later, their possible acceleration was announced.

“These setbacks are catastrophic for the national effort,” Androulakis underlined.