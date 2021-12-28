NEWS

Mitsotakis to chair Covid situation meeting on Wednesday

mitsotakis-to-chair-covid-situation-meeting-on-wednesday
[PM’s office, file photo]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair a meeting on Wednesday morning following the announcement of a new record of 21,657 new Covid-19 cases and amid a discussion on speeding up the implementation of new measures scheduled for January 3.

The 9.30 a.m. meeting, one of the regular meetings on the pandemic held three times a week, will be attended by Health Minister Thanos Plevris and Professor Sotiris Tsiodras, head of infectious diseases at the National Public Health Organization.

The Committee of Experts are also scheduled to meet on Wednesday, at noon.

The rapid rise in cases has alarmed the government and experts. According to sources, there has been a significant increase in infections in young people, while the arrival of Greeks from abroad is said to have played a role.

Early on Monday, Plevris indicated that restrictions slated to commence after the New Year’s break might be brought forward. The government “wants to look at the numbers today and tomorrow,” he added.

In the same context, government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou, speaking to private broadcaster Mega, said that the measures may be implemented earlier “because one always needs to adjust one’s tactics to the extent of the pandemic as it develops.”

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Androulakis: Gov’t ‘prevarication is catastrophic’

A woman wearing a protective face mask stands outside a store amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
NEWS

Experts recommend shorter Covid isolation

greece-sets-pandemic-record-for-new-cases-with-whopping-21-657
NEWS

Greece sets pandemic record for new cases with whopping 21,657

[George Vitsaras/EPA]
NEWS

Greece mulling shorter recommended Covid isolation 

covid-free-wallet-goes-into-operation
NEWS

‘Covid Free Wallet’ goes into operation

[InTime News]
COVID MEASURES

New record in cases proves pandemic far from over, prompts restrictions