mitsotakis-to-chair-covid-situation-meeting-on-wednesday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair a meeting on Wednesday morning following the announcement of a new record of 21,657 new Covid-19 cases and amid a discussion on speeding up the implementation of new measures scheduled for January 3.

The 9.30 a.m. meeting, one of the regular meetings on the pandemic held three times a week, will be attended by Health Minister Thanos Plevris and Professor Sotiris Tsiodras, head of infectious diseases at the National Public Health Organization.

The Committee of Experts are also scheduled to meet on Wednesday, at noon.

The rapid rise in cases has alarmed the government and experts. According to sources, there has been a significant increase in infections in young people, while the arrival of Greeks from abroad is said to have played a role.

Early on Monday, Plevris indicated that restrictions slated to commence after the New Year’s break might be brought forward. The government “wants to look at the numbers today and tomorrow,” he added.

In the same context, government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou, speaking to private broadcaster Mega, said that the measures may be implemented earlier “because one always needs to adjust one’s tactics to the extent of the pandemic as it develops.”