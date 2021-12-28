NEWS

Turkey issues Omicron warning as daily Covid infections surge

turkey-issues-omicron-warning-as-daily-covid-infections-surge
Members of the medical staff Sefa Nacak, Zeynep Ilk and Selin Doner treat a patient suffering from Covid-19 at the ICU of the Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital in Istanbul, Nov. 25, 2021. [Reuters/Murad Sezer]

Daily new coronavirus cases in Turkey jumped beyond 30,000 on Tuesday for the first time since October 19, data showed, as the health minister warned of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Turkey recorded 32,176 cases and 184 deaths on Tuesday, health ministry data showed. Tuesday’s cases are the highest since October 12.

Turkey’s daily case levels have been below or about 20,000 in December, down from about 30,000 in October. New infections surged 30% on Monday to above 25,000.

“Due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, it can be seen we are now entering a rising trend,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, urging Turks to get vaccinated and receive their booster shots.

At the weekend, Koca said that more than 10% of Covid-19 cases in Turkey were caused by Omicron. It announced its first six Omicron cases on Dec. 11.

Last week, Turkey’s domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, received emergency use authorization from Turkish authorities.

Turkey has already administered more than 130 million doses of vaccines using shots developed by China’s Sinovac and by Pfizer/BioNTech. [Reuters]

 

 

 

Coronavirus Turkey
READ MORE
Newly elected leader of SDSM Dimitar Kovacevski and successor of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev addresses the media in Skopje, North Macedonia, Dec 12, 2021 [Reuters/Ognen Teofilovski/file photo]
NEWS

New leader of North Macedonia’s Socialists becomes PM-designate

[PM’s office, file photo]
NEWS

Mitsotakis to chair Covid situation meeting on Wednesday

[InTime News]
NEWS

Androulakis: Gov’t ‘prevarication is catastrophic’

[InTime News]
NEWS

Trapper to stand trial for firearm and drug offenses

A woman wearing a protective face mask stands outside a store amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
NEWS

Experts recommend shorter Covid isolation

greece-sets-pandemic-record-for-new-cases-with-whopping-21-657
NEWS

Greece sets pandemic record for new cases with whopping 21,657