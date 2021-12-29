businessman-s-disappearance-raises-fears-of-kidnap

The disappearance of a Greek businessman in east Attica has raised fears that he may have been kidnapped, state-run broadcaster ERT reported on Wednesday.

According to the man’s relatives, the businessman, who owns an auto parts company, was driving home to the residential area of Drafi after a dinner at a local taverna on Tuesday night but he never arrived.

ERT said both him and his car appear to have vanished and police has been alerted.

A search operation is currently underway.