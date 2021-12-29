Thessaloniki woman wanted for selling ‘Covid therapy’ 

Police in Thessaloniki are looking for a 47-year-old woman who defrauded a couple by selling them a “therapy” for Covid-19 for their relatives for 3,000 euros.

According to the police investigation, the woman called a couple who each had a parent in hospital and by pretending to be an anaesthesiologist offered a special treatment that she claimed would completely cure Covid-19. She also told them she could secure two beds for their relatives in an intensive care unit through connections she claimed to have in city hospitals.

The suspect asked and was paid 3,000 euros for her alleged services.

Authorities have identified the woman and are trying to locate her.