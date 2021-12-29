NEWS

Man detained over death of 70-year-old mother

A 49-year-old man was detained in the city of Iraklio, Crete, on Wednesday in connection with the death of his mother.

The 70-year-old woman from a rural part of the wider Iraklio region was brought to health center where doctors confirmed her death. On closer inspection, they found head and face wounds that pointed to a beating. 

The health center alerted the police who detained the son and are investigating possible foul play.

A clearer view on the woman’s demise will be made after the planned autopsy.

