new-restrictions-brought-forward-as-omicron-takes-over

The Greek government said Wednesday a batch of new restrictions in entertainment, work and sports announced earlier this week to contain the wild spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, will take effect at 6 a.m. on Thursday, instead of January 3.

Following a meeting on the pandemic chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said entertainment and food service venues will close at midnight, have no standing customers or music and only allow a maximum of six per table. However, an exception will made for restaurants for New Year’s Eve, when they will be allowed to stay open until 2 in the morning.

High-protection KN95 or FFP2 masks, or, alternately, a double layer of other masks will be mandatory in supermarkets and public transport, as well as by employees in the food service sector.

In public and private sector workplaces, half of staff will have to work from home and staggered shifts will be reintroduced, with the exact percentage will be determined according to the line of work.

In sports stadiums, admissions will be limited to 10% of the venue’s capacity, with a cap of 1,000 spectators and visits to retirement homes will be limited to those who have performed a PCR text within the previous 48 hours.

The Health Ministry is also expected to issue recommendations for home gatherings on New Year’s Eve.