new-covid-infections-may-approach-30-000-on-wednesday

Greek health authorities could report close to 30,000 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, according to press reports, breaking the record set only a day ago with 21,657 cases.

This would mark the highest number of daily infections reported since the start of the pandemic in Greece, cementing the unprecedented surge recorded in the country in the past few weeks, which is attributed to the Omicron variant of the pandemic.

To curb the frantic spread of Covid, the government announced earlier it was bringing forward a batch of new restrictions in entertainment, work and sports which were slated for January 3.

These include earlier closing times for restaurants, bars and cafes, an expansion of remote working to 50% of the workforce for both the private and public sector, a mandatory use of high protection masks in supermarkets and transport and a limit to attendance in sports events.