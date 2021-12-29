NEWS

New Covid infections may approach 30,000 on Wednesday

new-covid-infections-may-approach-30-000-on-wednesday
[AP]

Greek health authorities could report close to 30,000 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, according to press reports, breaking the record set only a day ago with 21,657 cases.

This would mark the highest number of daily infections reported since the start of the pandemic in Greece, cementing the unprecedented surge recorded in the country in the past few weeks, which is attributed to the Omicron variant of the pandemic.

To curb the frantic spread of Covid, the government announced earlier it was bringing forward a batch of new restrictions in entertainment, work and sports which were slated for January 3.

These include earlier closing times for restaurants, bars and cafes, an expansion of remote working to 50% of the workforce for both the private and public sector, a mandatory use of high protection masks in supermarkets and transport and a limit to attendance in sports events.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
People wearing protective face masks walk past a cafe amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
NEWS

New restrictions brought forward as Omicron takes over

[AP]
NEWS

New restrictions to apply as of Thursday as Omicron takes over

[Dimitris Peristeris/Intime News]
NEWS

Explosion of infections likely to bring restrictions sooner, government says

People wearing protective face masks walk past a cafe amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
NEWS

Omicron comes early, wreaks havoc

Members of the medical staff Sefa Nacak, Zeynep Ilk and Selin Doner treat a patient suffering from Covid-19 at the ICU of the Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital in Istanbul, Nov. 25, 2021. [Reuters/Murad Sezer]
NEWS

Turkey issues Omicron warning as daily Covid infections surge

[File photo]
NEWS

Cyprus sees record high Covid cases on Omicron variant