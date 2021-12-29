NEWS COVID BULLETIN

Cases post new leap, reaching close to 29,000

[AP]

New coronavirus cases smashed a third record in as many days on Wednesday, reaching the unprecedented number of 28,828, after skyrocketing to 21,657 on Tuesday from 9,284 on Monday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) has reported.

Fatalities also rose on Wednesday to 72 – from 60 the day before and 66 the day before that – taking the Covid death toll to 20,636, though the number of patients on ventilators in intensive care eased to 620 from 635 and 629 the two previous days.

Pointing to the difficulties days ahead, however, hospital admission rose 21.5% on Wednesday to reach 413 from a seven-day average of 330.

