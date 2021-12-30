woman-suspected-of-swindling-elders-arrested-in-patras

Police in the western port city of Patra have arrested a woman identified only as a foreign national on the suspicion that she was part of a gang that extracted thousands of euros in cash and valuables from elderly women by posing as doctors and saying that a loved one needed life-saving surgery.

The woman was arrested after leaving the home of a victim who had received a call on Monday morning from a man demanding €20,000 to operate on one of her children, who had ostensibly been involved in a serious accident. The suspect turned up at the woman’s door and took €4,000 in cash and several items of jewelry.

A subsequent search of her person and her car turned up €8,850 in cash, 36 gold sovereigns and dozens of items of jewelry. More jewelry and an additional €4,680 were later found in her home. Police believe the gang has swindled at least four women out of €29,9000 and jewelry worth around €9,000.